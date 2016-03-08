Under-par Wolfsburg deserved to go through - Schurrle

Andre Schurrle acknowledged that Wolfsburg were not at their best as they defeated Gent in the Champions League, but feels there is still no doubt they were deserving winners.

The former Chelsea winger's goal with 16 minutes remaining after impressive work from Julian Draxler sealed a 1-0 home victory on Tuesday and a 4-2 aggregate triumph for Dieter Hecking's men in the last-16 tie.

Having fallen three goals behind in the first leg, two late strikes had given Gent faint hope, but they never came close to completing the turnaround in Germany.

Schurrle, 25, felt Wolfsburg did not attack enough in the early stages, but was impressed by the defensive effort prior to netting his second goal of the competition.

"It was a tough game and not our best for sure," he said after the match.

"Especially during the first half, when we were too cautious even though it was our aim to defend well and wait for our chances.

"But in the end the result is deserved as Gent had no real chances during the whole 90 minutes."

Draxler himself revealed he had suffered a thigh problem in the first half, but played on with painkillers prior to coming off after setting up the game's only goal.

Asked if he would be available for Saturday's game with Hoffenheim, he said: "I don't know, but I hope to be fit.

"The starting position after the first leg was good. Of course we wanted to win, but at first we wanted to see what Gent were doing and react accordingly."