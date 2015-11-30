Unfair to blame Garcia for Roma form - Zanetti

Cristiano Zanetti considers it unfair for Rudi Garcia to be criticised following Roma's dip in form.

The capital club are without a win in three fixtures in all competitions, with Sunday's 2-0 league defeat to Atalanta coming off the back of a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona last week.

However, the former Roma midfielder – who was part of their last Scudetto-winning side in 2000-01 – thinks the Frenchman deserves time to rectify a slight dip in form.

"There are always negative events in football and there always will be, but it is unfair to lay the blame on Garica," Zanetti told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"There is too much of a rush to judge, forgetting everything good he has done previously. He is a great coach and will resolve the situation.

"They have had two bad matches. It would be a different situation if it continued."

The 38-year-old admitted it would be tricky to find a replacement if Roma were to let him go, with Carlo Ancelotti the pick of the potential candidates.

"If he is let go they have to find a coach of higher or equal level. The only may be Ancelotti, but I do not know if he would accept," he added.