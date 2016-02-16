United appoint Butt as new head of academy

Manchester United have announced former midfielder Nicky Butt will become the club's new head of academy.

Butt, 41, is a graduate of the club's academy himself, having come through the ranks as a part of the famous Class of '92.

He made 387 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2004 and was a part of six Premier League triumphs, three FA Cup wins and a Champions League victory in 1999 as part of the club's historic treble.

Butt, who has been employed by the club in various coaching roles since 2012, said he was delighted to take on the role.

"It’s a privilege to take on this role," the former England international said.

"As someone who learned his trade in the United youth set-up, it’s a huge honour now to be given the chance to lead the Academy and to instil its values and attitudes to continue to create future generations of Manchester United players.

"It’s a big challenge but I am fortunate to be taking over a dedicated, first-class team. Our aim remains the same – to keep supplying the first team with well-coached, rounded players that understand the responsibility of playing for the biggest club in the world."

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said he was happy to make the appointment and hoped Butt could help continue United's tradition of promoting youth from within.

"Nicky has the traditions and heritage of this Club in his blood and he is the natural choice to ensure that, in modernising the way the Academy operates and shaping the new investment we are making, it retains the values and the focus that it has always had," Woodward said.

"Manchester United’s Academy is completely focused on producing young players for our first team. As a graduate of its finest team in the modern era, Nicky will bring passion, energy and experience to drive the Academy forward, retaining the characteristics that give us a competitive advantage – namely an unmatched track record of player development together with the runway of first-team action."