United can beat anyone on top form, Herrera warns

Manchester United can beat any opponents if they repeat the performance they produced against Everton on Saturday, Ander Herrera has claimed.

Louis van Gaal's side bounced back from their 3-0 loss to Arsenal with a convincing victory at Goodison Park, thanks to goals from Morgan Schneiderlin, Herrera and captain Wayne Rooney.

Herrera believes United delivered the perfect response to their defeat at the Emirates Stadium, telling MUTV: "If we keep playing like this we can beat everybody. We showed everyone that Manchester United are here and that we are here to fight for everything.

"When you lose the way that we did against Arsenal then we couldn't wait for this game. I think the first 20 minutes today were fantastic and this was the way we had to react. When you have to fight for everything you have to play like we did."

United now switch their focus to the Champions League ahead of a trip to Russia to face CSKA Moscow and Herrera wants his side to prepare quickly for the encounter.

"We are very proud, we are very happy for this victory but we don't have too much time to enjoy this," added the 26-year-old. "We have to go to Russia in the week and the group is still very equal."

United go into the match at the Arena Khimki on Wednesday with three points from their opening two group games.