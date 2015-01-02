United cut short Powell loan at Leicester

The 20-year-old forward has made only three appearances for Nigel Pearson's side since making a season-long switch to the King Power Stadium.

And United have opted to take Powell back to Old Trafford following a disappointing spell with bottom-of-the-table Leicester.

Leicester stated on the club's official website said: "Leicester City would like to thank Nick for his contribution during the last four months and wish him well in the future."

Powell joined United from Crewe Alexandra in June 2012 and was loaned out to Wigan Athletic last season.

The England Under-21 international has made only two Premier League appearances for United as a substitute in the 2012-13 campaign.