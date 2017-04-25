United need Griezmann - Silvestre backs proven goalscorer to emulate Rooney

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann would be a perfect signing for Manchester United as he is a proven goalscorer like Wayne Rooney, according to former Old Trafford defender Mikael Silvestre.

Griezmann has been widely linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's side in the coming transfer window, with his advisor Eric Olhats confirming that there have been initial talks between the France international and United.

And Silvestre, who played for both United and France, believes the 26-year-old would be an ideal fit, adding that his former club lack a prolific forward amid uncertainty over the future of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"You need a lot of energy now in the modern game - Antoine has that," Silvestre told the Manchester Evening News. "He has a lot of talent. He has got the right attitude. He would be perfect for United.

"The fans would love him. His stamina, workrate, his finishing. It would be a great signing for Manchester United.

100 - Antoine Griezmann has become the second Frenchman to reach 100 goals in La Liga after Karim Benzema (120). Gourmet. April 22, 2017

"In my time we had Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham - proven goalscorers. Ruud van Nistelrooy - proven goalscorer. Louis Saha - proven. Wayne Rooney - proven.

"That's what you need. It is a priority.

"Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are not regular 25-goals-a-season players yet. They have some time to go to be that kind of a player who will produce week in, week out.

"You need someone like Antoine. Manchester United need him. Someone you can rely on to produce consistently. At 26 he is the right age and has a proven goals background."

Griezmann has netted 16 goals in 32 LaLiga games this season.