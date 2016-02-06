United States 1 Canada 0: Late Altidore header decisive

A dramatic late header from Jozy Altidore saw the United States secure a 1-0 win in their friendly against Canada on Friday.

A superb performance from Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau had kept USA scoreless for the majority of the game but he was unable to stop Altidore's 89th-minute winner at the StubHub Center.

The 26-year-old almost opened the scoring in the early stages but his shot came off the post and deflected off Crepeau before hitting the woodwork again and somehow staying out.

The hosts looked the more likely to score throughout but appeared set to finish frustrated by Crepeau.

That was before Altidore popped up to head in the match-winner and give USA their second victory in the space of a week.

Gyasi Zardes was denied early on by Crepeau, who pushed the ball out for a corner.

USA defender Steve Birnbaum almost repeated his heroics from Sunday, when he scored a header in the final stages of a 3-2 win over Iceland, but his effort was also saved by the in-form Canada goalkeeper.

USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann introduced Brandon Vincent at half-time for his international debut, while Canada coach Benito Floro made three changes at the interval.

After a fairly even first half in terms of possession, it was USA who controlled the game for the second 45 minutes.

Altidore was constantly in the thick of the action and saw a header go wide nine minutes into the half before he had a shot palmed away by Crepeau.

Vincent almost scored a goal on his debut when he was played in on the left but was denied by Crepeau, with Altidore then having his lob tipped away by the 21-year-old keeper.

However, Crepeau was to be beaten, with a superb cross from Ethan Finlay headed home by Altidore for a 1-0 win.