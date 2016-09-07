United States 4 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Altidore nets brace

The United States moved into the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

The visitors had already qualified for the next round, but USA's win at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, saw them finish top of Group C.

Jozy Altidore scored a brace for Jurgen Klinsmann's men, while Sacha Kljestan and Paul Arriola also netted.

Victory saw USA finish the fourth round on 13 points, two clear of Trinidad and Tobago.

Guatemala's 9-3 victory over St Vincent and Grenadines meant nothing as they finished third.

USA had to wait until the 31st minute for their first real chance on Tuesday as an Altidore cross led to 17-year-old Christian Pulisic hitting the post.

As the hosts threatened again, midfielder Kljestan doubled the lead – blocking an attempted clearance before blasting a left-footed effort past goalkeeper Marvin Phillip and into the corner to make it 1-0.

The keeper ensured his team stayed in the match by blocking an Altidore shot from the top of the box.

The visitors had a 55th-minute chance through Kenwyne Jones, but he fired high and wide.

Altidore made it 2-0 soon after, taking a Fabian Johnson pass before sending his shot past Phillip.

Pulisic set up Altidore for his 16th career goal in a World Cup qualifier - a national team record - before Arriola, a second-half substitute for Alejandro Bedoya, got his first qualifying goal in the 71st minute.

Altidore nearly completed his hat-trick, but he shot over in additional time.