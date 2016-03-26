United States, Colombia draw in Leg 1 of Olympic qualifying playoff

The United States and Colombia drew, 1-1 on Friday in Barranquilla, Colombia, in Leg 1 of their Olympic qualifying playoff.

Luis Gil opened the scoring in the 5th minute to give the visitors a shock 1-0 lead over favored Colombia.

But Los Cafeteros soon took control of the match and pressed the United States throughout the first half in the 90-plus degree heat at 5,000-plus feet above sea level. The Americans were forced to make a change in net in the 45th minute after keeper Ethean Horvath sustained a head injury on a 50-50 challenge outside the box with Andreas Renteria. Cody Cropper replaced Horvath in goal.

Colombia equalized in the 68th minute through a Juan Fernando Quintero penalty kick, which was conceded by Kellyn Acosta's tug of Rafael Santos Borre in the box.

Minutes before Colombia equalized, U.S. striker Jordan Morris sent an outside-the-right-foot shot off the bar from 20 yards out.

The two teams will meet in Leg 2 on Tuesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Away goals serve as the tiebreaker in the two-leg aggregate series. The winner advances to the 16-team Olympic Games tournament in August in Rio de Janeiro.