United States v Ecuador: Klinsmann backs his side's depth

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann believes his side possess the necessary depth to make it as far as possible in the Copa America Centenario ahead of their quarter-final with Ecuador.

The hosts – playing in the tournament for the fourth time – finished top of Group A after wins over Costa Rica and Paraguay.

Their previous best result at a Copa America was a fourth-place finish in the 1995 edition held in Uruguay, but Klinsmann and Co. believe they have as good a chance as any to be crowned champions in 2016.

While DeAndre Yedlin will miss out due to his dismissal in the 1-0 victory over Paraguay, Klinsmann insists USA have the depth to cover for any potential changes from now on.

"It's a bummer not to have him in the line-up. Sooner or later you lose a player through an injury or second yellow card," the German said ahead of the quarter-final clash in Seattle.

"But everyone on the bench is ready to step in. This is a good feeling we have.

"When somebody goes down or we need to make a substitution or a tactical substitution, the next one is getting the job done. This is what a team is about."

USA and Ecuador faced each other in a warm-up friendly before the competition, in which the former came out 1-0 winners.

But Klinsmann knows that will mean nothing in their last-eight clash, especially considering Ecuador were without the likes of Antonio Valencia and Walter Ayovi.

"You have a good sense for them [from the friendly]. But this is a 50-50 game, it's a knockout game. It's do or die. A couple of special players were missing then," he said.

"It's the moment for a player to shine, to find their own standing in the world of soccer."

Ecuador will feel confident of making the semi-finals for the first time since 1993, after avoiding defeat against Brazil, Peru and Haiti in Group B.

Miller Bolanos remains a doubt for the South Americans after picking up a muscular injury, but they will be boosted by Jaime Ayovi's return to training and the availability of Gabriel Achilier, who has served his one-game suspension.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros says they are ready for the challenge, but know the hosts will not be easy to beat.

"Unites States is a strong and fast team, and they have great forwards," he said.

"They try to play good football, and they will be a very difficult rival. But we are ready."