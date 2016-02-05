United States vs. Canada: Klinsmann pursues dual goals

Jurgen Klinsmann will opt for a similar United States lineup to the win over Iceland when his side takes on neighbor Canada at the StubHub Center in Carson, California on Friday.

The U.S. boss named a strong starting XI as his side twice battled back from behind to win 3-2 on Sunday courtesy of substitute Steven Birnbaum's late winner.

Birnbaum was one of a host of relatively inexperienced players introduced off the bench at the weekend, in the first of two friendly tests following a training camp that featured both Under-23 internationals and more senior members of the national set-up.

While the Under-23s face a playoff against Colombia in March for a spot at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Klinsmann's side resumes World Cup qualification in March before hosting the Copa America Centenario in June.

"In looking at the Canada game, we will have a similar approach we had with Iceland because we have two big objectives now," Klinsmann told US Soccer. "[One is] getting the older or established players into a rhythm, into a good start in 2016 because we're just a couple weeks away from end of March games and World Cup qualifying.

"The other part is to use substitutions for players that you want to see and give them a taste of the senior team level."

Given the goals of the youth and senior players in the camp, Klinsmann believes things have gone positively so far.

"The goal is qualifying for Rio with the younger group and obviously the senior group has to get the done job against Guatemala to qualify for the hexagonal," he said. "Looking at all these things, it's going well, the January camp, and hopefully they get rewarded at the end of the day."

Michael Orozco - on target against Iceland - has left the camp, as per an agreement with Club Tijuana, while fellow defender Brad Evans has also returned to his club - Seattle Sounders - after experiencing tightness in his hamstring.

Benito Floro called up four debutants for Canada's training camp, in the form of Tyson Farago, Callum Irving, Steven Vitoria and Jamar Dixon, as it prepares to face Mexico in a World Cup qualification doubleheader next month.

Defender Doneil Henry is in line for his first national team appearance since November 2014, having suffered with injuries last year.

It will be Canada's first outing since November's goalless draw against El Salvador and its third meeting with the US since going down 2-0 in the group stages of the Gold Cup in 2011.

Friendlies between the nations in 2012 and 2013 both ended 0-0.