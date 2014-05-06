United wait on Jones shoulder injury news

The England defender suffered a problem to his left shoulder in the first half of Tuesday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford and was taken to hospital for further medical checks amid concerns over the impact it could have to his chances of appearing at the FIFA World Cup.

Jones collided with Maynor Figueroa as he rose to meet an Adnan Januzaj corner in the penalty area and the 22-year-old landed awkwardly.

Nemanja Vidic came off the bench to replace Jones at the heart of United's defence in his final Old Trafford appearance before joining Inter.

And interim manager Ryan Giggs is yet to discover the severity of the centre-back's setback.

"Phil Jones has gone to hospital," confirmed Giggs.

"Hopefully he will be OK, it's too near to say what his condition is."

"We'll have to see how he goes but it didn't look great."

With the World Cup only weeks away, Jones and England manager Roy Hodgson will be hoping any damage is not too serious so he can be part of the squad in Brazil.