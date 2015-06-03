United wanted me to sit out PSV games - Depay

Memphis Depay claims he defied the wishes of Manchester United by playing in PSV's final two league matches ahead of his close-season move to Old Trafford.

Netherland international Depay agreed to join the Premier League side last month when Eredivisie champions PSV had yet to finish their domestic campaign.

Depay finished as the league's top scorer with 22 goals, including a strike in a 2-0 win over Heracles after his upcoming transfer to United had been announced.

The 21-year-old forward has now claimed that United were keen for him to sit out the run-in to avoid the risk of injury.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, he said: "I really wanted to play and for our coach [Phillip Cocu] it was not a big issue.

"But PSV and Manchester United were not pleased. They both suggested that I sit out because of fear over injuries.

"I wanted to become top scorer and break the total points record with PSV. So I absolutely wanted to play."