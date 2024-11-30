Unleash your inner Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Gary Neville with these ‘football pundit shoes’ all massively discounted for Black Friday Weekend

During lockdown, I started a podcast. One of the 2020 cliches that went hand in hand with baking banana bread, Joe Wicks HIIT sessions, and queuing for 90 minutes to get in the garden centre.



‘Searching For Shineys’ was an attempt by myself and an old uni pal to track down and interview, via Zoom, any player who featured in the 1997 Premier League sticker album.



Via a contact, we managed to get ex-Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon. Now a commentator and legendary pundit shoe wearer. During our hour-long chat, I had to ask him about the white-soled phenomenon that has gripped the sport for a decade-and-a-half at least.

Don't step on my white soled shoes

Lee Dixon is a proud pundit shoe aficionado (Image credit: Getty Images)

He explained the theory behind why almost every pundit strolls into the TV studio in crisp white soles. The gist was that Barry Venison’s natty 1990s TV studio suits were out, and smart casual was the preferential attire of the 21st-century football pundit.



Three-quarter cashmere zip, chinos and shoes with white soles. It’s your Shearer, Lineker, and Neville starter kit. Smart shoes with white soles make you look smart, but not too formal. They’re also comfier, go with smart and casual clothes and look great.



I remember Dixon telling me he had just invested in a lovely pair of bottle green pundit shoes with crisp white soles. We’ve picked out some of the best with some of the biggest discounts:

