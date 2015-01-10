Unwell boss Allardyce to miss Swansea clash
West Ham will be without manager Sam Allardyce for their trip to Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday due to illness.
Allardyce misses the trip due to a chest infection and the club confirmed on their official Twitter account he would not be present at the Liberty Stadium.
Assistant manager Neil McDonald will lead West Ham in his absence, as they look to end a run of three games without a win in the league.
Two defeats and a draw have seen the club drop out of the top five after a strong start to the campaign, currently sitting in seventh position.
