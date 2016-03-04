Unwell Guidolin to miss Norwich match

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin will miss a second game through illness when his team face Norwich City in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday.

The former Udinese boss was unable to attend Wednesday's 2-1 win at Arsenal, with first-team coach Alan Curtis stepping in - a role he will fulfil again against Alex Neil’s men.

Guidolin, 60, has been suffering with a chest infection and will continue his recovery in hospital rather than return to the dugout at the Liberty Stadium.

A Swansea statement read: "He remains in a comfortable position and is making good progress, but doctors have advised that he misses this weekend’s game to continue his recovery.

"He is expected to remain in hospital over the weekend before his release. Everyone at Swansea City continue to wish him a speedy recovery."

The victory over Arsenal moved Guidolin's side six points clear of the bottom three with 10 matches remaining.