UP’s TuksSport, Sundowns sign historic agreement

Mamelodi Sundowns and The University of Pretoria have signed a historic agreement to collaborate and make a contribution to growing and developing football in South Africa.

The joint media briefing was addressed by Mamelodi Sundowns President and Owner, Dr Patrice Motsepe, President and Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Pretoria, Professor Tawana Kupe.

The signed partnership is for five years and will see the coach and player exchange between the two organizations.

'I'm very excited about these developments because it will expose a lot of children from various townships around the country. For me this is the best investment one can make and I can promise we will produce the best footballers with this partnership,' Dr Patrice Motsepe said on the partnership between Sundowns and UP.

'We must continue to inspire hope. People are still optimistic toward the development and growth of the youth.

'Football brings people together. It's about people, the nation, society and their culture finding the capacity to explore their ability to excel beyond their borders.'

WATCH: UP’s TuksSport and Sundowns sign historic agreement