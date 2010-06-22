Uruguay forwards: Defenders deserve credit

Marshalled by captain Diego Lugano, Oscar Tabarez's men have an enviable mix of quality up front and at the back. That helped them hold France to a 0-0 draw in their first Group A game and a 3-0 victory over hosts South Africa.

"We control games very well, mainly down to our amazing defence which is on great form," goal scorer Suarez told reporters. "We feel very safe with them and we have to have confidence in the great team we've got."

Forlan, who scored two of the three goals against South Africa last week, echoed his praise. "Defensively this team is great and so well settled," he said.

Lugano was happy with his team's performance on Tuesday, saying they were in good shape heading into their last-16 match on Saturday in Port Elizabeth with the runners-up of Group B.

"Our opponents aren't only struggling to score, they're also creating very little, which shows we're a solid team," he said.

After the news conference, the players got back on the team bus where they banged on the windows to the delight of fans beating a drum and chanting "Come on La Celeste (the Light Blues)" on the street below.

