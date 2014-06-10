Uruguay's Suarez on the mend after knee injury
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez says his knee is "getting better" ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
The Liverpool man suffered an injury in training during the build-up to the World Cup and had initially been a doubt for the competition.
However, he was included in Oscar Tabarez's squad with both coach and player previously stating their confidence Suarez would play a part in Brazil.
And on Tuesday, Suarez delivered an update on the injury that will buoy Uruguay fans ahead of their side's Group D opener against Costa Rica on Saturday.
"Hello to everyone, I wanted to tell you the knee is getting better," he said in a promotional video for 888poker.com.
"I feel very good, I have to go day by day, but everything is on the right way.
"I wanted to thank you all for the support I received during this week and now my mind is focused on the World Cup.
"Thanks a lot and Arriba Uruguay."
