U.S. Soccer, MLS, NASL pay tribute to Johan Cruyff

World soccer legend Johan Cruyff passed Thursday at the age of 68 away after a battle with cancer.

There has been an outpouring of grief from across the soccer world mourning the loss of the former Ajax and Barcelona great.

Those tributes on social media can also be found on this side of the globe as US Soccer, the NASL, MLS and its players took to twitter to voice their sadness of Cruyff's passing. The Dutch legend played a couple of seasons in the NASL, with the Los Angeles Aztecs and Washington Diplomats between 1979-81 and a few exhibition games with the New York Cosmos.

Here are just some of the tributes you can find on twitter.

Very sad news about the death of legend Johan Cruyff. What an amazing player, Coach, teacher and person he was:March 24, 2016

Today we say farewell to a legend. Thank you for helping grow soccer in the United States. RIP, Johan Cruyff. March 24, 2016

Today we lost a legend.RIP Johan Cruyff | 1947-2016 March 24, 2016

RIP Johan Cruyff... One of the most innovative footballers ever.March 24, 2016

Merci pour tout, Johan Cruyff. Thanks for everything. Bedankt voor alles. March 24, 2016

is sad to hear about the passing of Johan Cruyff, a true legend of the gameMarch 24, 2016

A legend. RIP Johan Cruyff. March 24, 2016

RIP Johan Cruyff. A true legend of the sport, worldwide and in the .March 24, 2016