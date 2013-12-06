USA draw could not be tougher, says Klinsmann

Klinsmann's charges have been placed in Group G alongside Germany, the country he represented in 108 internationals, Portugal and Ghana, who knocked the USA out of the last World Cup in South Africa.

Although Klinsmann insists he will head to Brazil next year with a positive mindset, he acknowledged the scale of the task facing his team.

"It's one of the most difficult groups in the whole draw," the 49-year-old said.

"Including having Portugal and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Ghana's history with USA and, of course, Germany, it couldn't get more difficult or any bigger.

"But that's what the World Cup is about and we'll take it. Hopefully we’ll surprise some people there.

"We're going to be prepared. We're going to be confident."

Pressed on the subject of facing his fellow countrymen, Klinsmann added: "I had a feeling in my stomach we'd get Germany."