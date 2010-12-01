USA promises record profits

The presentation to FIFA's executive committee members on the eve of Thursday's vote was not without hiccups, however.

A speech from Bill Clinton, during which the former U.S. President broke off at times from the thrust of the World Cup message to talk about his Foundation, ensured the bid over-ran the 30-minute time limit by nearly nine minutes.

There was a minor blip earlier in the presentation too as Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman fluffed his lines after turning over the wrong page of his speech.

President Barack Obama addressed members by video, in contrast to last year when he appeared in person in Copenhagen to support Chicago's ultimately unsuccessful 2016 Olympic Games bid.

Bid chairman Sunil Gulati was assured with his speech outlining the vast profits a second U.S. World Cup in 28 years would bring to FIFA and how much the game had grown since matches at the 1984 Olympics attracted sell-out crowds.

Current U.S. international Landon Donovan delivered the most succint reason why the U.S. should see off rival bids from Australia, South Korea, Qatar and Japan in Thursday's vote.

"Over 100 million watched (this year's) World Cup back home, indicative of how far we have come as a footballing nation. The World Cup captivated our country and something special happened this summer in our love for the game," he said.