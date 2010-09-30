USA squad for Poland, Colombia friendlies

Aston Villa defender Eric Lichaj, who has yet to play a league game for the English Premier League club, Schalke midfielder Jermaine Jones and FC Dallas midfielder Brek Shea are included in a 20-man squad for the games.

The U.S will take on Poland in Chicago on October 9 and then face Colombia in Philadelphia on October 12.

Bradley has opted not to include players from Major League Soccer team's that are likely to be in play-off action meaning there is no call-up for all-time top scorer Landon Donovan.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to gather many of our players based in Europe and continue to build on the foundation we established during the last four years," said Bradley, who recently signed a new four year deal to lead the team.

"We believe we have a strong nucleus of talented players, many of whom we are going to challenge to assume greater leadership roles during the next four-year cycle. We certainly have ideas on how we want to move forward, and these games will be the start of that process."

Thirteen members of the roster were part of the squad for this year's World Cup finals where the U.S. reached the second round before losing to Ghana.

Lichaj, a long-throw specialist who plays at full-back, could be in for an emotional occasion if he makes his national team debut in the first match - he hails from the Chicago area and comes from a Polish family.

German-born Jones was called up for August's friendly with Brazil but was ruled out with injury while Shea has represented his country at Under-17 and Under-20 levels.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton)

Defenders: Carlos Bocanegra (Saint-Étienne), Steve Cherundolo (Hannover), Clarence Goodson (IK Start), Eric Lichaj (Aston Villa), Oguchi Onyewu (AC Milan), Michael Parkhurst (FC Nordsjaelland), Heath Pearce (FC Dallas), Jonathan Spector (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (rebro), Michael Bradley (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Maurice Edu (Rangers), Benny Feilhaber (Aarhus), Stuart Holden (Bolton Wanderers), Jermaine Jones (FC Schalke), Brek Shea (FC Dallas)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Villarreal), Clint Dempsey (Fulham), Eddie Johnson (Fulham)