USA 'the team to beat' at Gold Cup - Klinsmann

United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann said his side are favourites to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup ahead of their quarter-final clash with Cuba on Sunday.

The Americans had a somewhat seamless run to the quarters, with the only bump being a 1-1 draw with Panama in their final Group A fixture.

Five-time and defending champions USA take on a plucky Cuban outfit, who defeated Guatemala 1-0 to earn a last-eight spot.

"I think we are definitely the team to beat in this tournament," Klinsmann told a news conference.

"It wasn't perfect, the way we went through the group stage of this tournament, but still it was impressive how the players handled everything and how we finished off within two days to be already in the quarterfinals.

"And seeing all the other results of the other games, some of the ups and downs other teams have had, I think we were very consistent in what we're doing.

"I'm not saying it's perfect, but we were very consistent, very focused and that's what we're gonna do tomorrow night in order to get to [the semi-finals in] Atlanta."

The German coach insisted the group's confidence was high, and said the prospect of a trip to Russia was spurring his men on.

"I see a group that is very zoomed in, they are very focussed, they are hungry for this title because of the outcome," Klinsmann said.

"If you win this competition, you're going to play a Confederations Cup with big teams in Russia.

"And so this is obviously a huge goal for everyone involved."

Hosts Russia, Germany, Australia and Chile are the four nations so far qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup.