USM Alger 0 Wydad Casablanca 0: Stalemate in Algiers leaves tie finely poised
USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca cancelled each other out in a hard-fought goalless draw in Algeria.
USM Alger and Wydad Casablanca played out a tense 0-0 draw in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg.
USM Alger had the better chances in front of their own fans at the July 5, 1962 Stadium in Algiers, but were unable to break down a stubborn Wydad defence.
Amir Sayoud had the two best chances for the hosts, first sending a dipping volley over the crossbar midway through the second period, before whipping a left-footed shot agonisingly past Zouhair Laaroubi's post.
The two sides will meet again on October 20 at the Stade Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca for the right to face either Etoile Sahel or Al Ahly in the final.
