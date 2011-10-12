Usmanov looks to increase Arsenal stake

Usmanov, who owns around 29.5 percent of the North London club through his Red & White vehicle, would not be required to make a formal takeover bid for Arsenal if he reaches the 30 percent mark due to a waiver in place with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, a spokesman said.

American billionaire Kroenke agreed a deal with Arsenal's main shareholders and executive management in April to take over the club. He now controls 66.82 percent of Arsenal, according to its official website.