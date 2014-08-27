Utrecht swoop for Peterson from Liverpool

The 19-year-old winger, who moved to England in January 2011 from Savedalens IF, leaves the Premier League club having not made a competitive appearance.

Peterson did, however, impress in pre-season - during which it appears he caught the eye of Utrecht.

The Dutch side's head of scouting Edwin de Kruijff said: "Kristoffer is a very talented player that we have followed closely for some time.

"Since joining Liverpool he has a huge development. He is an excellent addition to the selection as it now is.

"FC Utrecht is a club where talents develop into the top. The arrival of Kristoffer offers coach Robby Alflen more choices and contributes to a higher degree of competition in the group."

A Liverpool statement read: "Everybody at Liverpool wishes Kris all the best with his move to Utrecht and future career."