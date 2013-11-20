Valbuena revelling in World Cup dream

After being on the brink of elimination after a two-goal loss in Ukraine, the French hit back with a 3-0 victory on home soil to seal qualification to Brazil 2014.

Valbuena outlined the resilience in the French squad that allowed them to get themselves back into the tie.

"We were close to a disaster and I think we were aware of what was at stake," Valbuena said.

"We said to ourselves we are all here for the same objective (qualifying for Brazil) and we overturned a very difficult situation, a situation no team has overturned before us yesterday.

"But we know when we have the right frame of mind and create this intensity; I think these games are won with the right mentality.

"It's a dream come to true to go to Brazil. We are proud of what we did last night."

The Marseille midfielder's club boss Elie Baup said his reward for his international heroics may be a place on the bench on Friday, as he attempts to manage the midfielder's game time.

"We will see if (Valbuena) starts, I don't know yet - I have to manage this situation, like I've always done with him," Baup said.

"He has played many games for us and he was substituted in last two games after an hour of play.

"I wanted to manage his for and I will try to do the same in the upcoming match."

Marseille travel to Ajaccio in Ligue 1, looking to build on their victory over Sochaux last time out, which ended a poor run of seven games in all competitions without a win.