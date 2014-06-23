Valbuena urges France to remain grounded

France have quickly risen from outsiders to World Cup contenders after easily dispensing of Honduras and Switzerland in Group E.

Didier Deschamps' men have scored eight goals already this tournament, and face Ecuador in their final pool game on Wednesday, with qualification to the last 16 seemingly a formality due to a healthy goal difference.

However, Marseille winger Valbuena - who scored in Friday's 5-2 triumph over Switzerland - believes now is not the time for France to get ahead of themselves, particularly considering they had to beat Ukraine in a play-off to qualify for the tournament.

"Football changes so fast," he said in an interview with the French Football Federation. "Five months ago there was not a great enthusiasm around the team of France and the results (so far) show the opposite.

"We feel that there is great support from the fans, but we know that the road is still long."

Valbuena knows only too well the weight of expectation that comes with playing for France having been a part of the squads that were blighted by reports of squad disharmony at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

The 29-year-old said he is confident those tensions are a thing of the past and insisted the current party will not suffer the same problems.

"Having lived in 2010 and 2012, it was complicated," he added. "We are going to return to the past."