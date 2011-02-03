Valdano: Adebayor ruthlessly cool on home debut

The lanky Togo striker, who has joined on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, played the final 10 minutes of Real's 2-0 King's Cup semi-final win over holders Sevilla that sent them through to the final 3-0 on aggregate and a meeting with great rivals Barcelona.

Adebayor was scythed down by Sevilla defender Sergio Sanchez moments after entering the fray before he controlled a Lassana Diarra centre on his chest in added time and lashed the ball in on the volley from close range.

He ran to the corner flag and threw himself to the ground in celebration before being mobbed by Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of his team-mates.

"For a lad who is playing for the first time in the Santiago Bernabeu in the Real Madrid shirt, the first time he touches the ball 'poom poom' and that's that," Real coach Jose Mourinho said at a news conference.

"It's fantastic as well for his confidence," added the Portuguese, who had pushed Real to bring in another striker following a long-term injury to Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Former Argentina international Valdano was equally pleased with Adebayor's home debut.

"There is no better way to present yourself to the Bernabeu," he said in a television interview.

"He showed a cool head and ruthlessness. It will give him confidence."