Valdano baffled by Mourinho Madrid rumours

Jorge Valdano finds it "hard to believe" Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would consider re-hiring Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho is available following his sacking by Chelsea last week and reports in Spain suggest the Portuguese is on Perez's shortlist should he decide to dispense with current boss Rafael Benitez.

If the move did go through it would complete a remarkable return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Mourinho, who left the club under a cloud in the 2013 close-season by "mutual agreement" after winning just one La Liga and one Copa del Rey crown in three seasons.

Valdano, who was sacked as Madrid sporting director in 2011 after losing a power struggle with Mourinho, cannot understand why Perez would fire Benitez and turn once again to the former Porto boss.

Asked to comment on the rumour, he told the El Larguero radio show: "It's hard for me to believe, hard for me to understand.

"I know Madrid are going through a difficult period but the idea that there must be action every time there is a crisis is not the most advisable. This idea of constant movement is the worst solution possible."

Valdano believes Benitez, who has faced a fight for acceptance by players and fans alike since joining the club ahead of the 2015-16 season, deserves more time.

"Benitez came in with his methods, his way of doing things," he added.

"That cannot be done in four months, it needs more time. I do not know if Rafa Benitez will stay or will go, but if he leaves, he will be the least responsible for everything that has happened.

"He is a coach with experience, methods we all know, with a big Madridista feeling, with his own very special way of seeing the game. He needs an adaptation period, so that a team like Madrid can see what the coach wants."

Mourinho has also been linked with a move to Manchester United if they opt to sack Louis van Gaal.

But, speaking to Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte, Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes denied a switch to Old Trafford had been discussed.

"There is nothing to those rumours," Mendes said.

"We do not know what will happen in the future, but there is no agreement for now, nor is there an official proposal.

"Those rumours are simply not true."