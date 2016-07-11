Valdes excited for Premier League challenge

Victor Valdes has unfinished business in the Premier League after his horrible one-and-a-half-year stint with Manchester United.

The new Middlesbrough goalkeeper became the promoted side's fifth signing of the season and the three-time Champions League winner is looking forward to helping his new team retain Premier League status in their long-awaited return to the top flight.

After departing Barcelona on a free transfer having spent his career at the club, he was offered the chance to rehabilitate an injured knee at United before being given a contract in January 2015, only to depart on loan to Standard Liege.

With all the drama of Old Trafford behind him, having played just two Premier League games, Valdes is looking forward to challenging himself in England again.

"I'm feeling good and step by step, day by day. I feel this is a good challenge for me in the Premier League and that’s the main reason I signed here," he told Middlesbrough's official website.

"The other main reason was the manager [Aitor Karanka]. Now I'm looking forward to starting with the first game against Stoke.

"The first thing I’ve seen is it's a big group of good guys. The manager and my team-mates have made it easy for me because he speaks Spanish.

"When you have a good atmosphere around you for the first days it’s easier to feel comfortable on the pitch."