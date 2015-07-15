Valencia bag Braga's Danilo

Valencia have completed the signing of Braga midfielder Danilo Barbosa on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Teenager Danilo has recently returned from the Under-20 World Cup, where he won the Silver Ball award playing in a Brazil side which finished runners-up.

The 19-year-old joined Braga from Vasco da Gama in his homeland ahead of the 2014-15 campaign and the midfielder scored two goals in 23 Primeira Liga appearances during his one season in Portugal.

"I am very happy to be joining this great club and to get to know the stadium," he told Valencia's official website.

"This is a very pleasing moment for me, facing a new challenge. Valencia are a team with a lot of history, and I want to participate in that. I am going to give my all for the club."