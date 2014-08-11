Valencia confirm Orban signing from Bordeaux

The 25-year-old favours playing at full-back, but can also be utilised in central defence and will add versatility to Valencia's back-line.

Orban brings an end to his short stay in Ligue 1 after he moved to Bordeaux in August 2013 and will remain in Spain until at least 2019.

The Spanish side confirmed in a statement: "Valencia Football Club and Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement for the transfer of Argentina international Lucas Orban until June 30, 2019."

Orban, who has one cap for Argentina, started his career at River Plate before moving to Tigre, initially on loan, in 2011.

A switch to Bordeaux followed 12 months ago and he made 27 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

Orban joins the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Rodrigo and Andre Gomes in moving to the Mestalla as new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo continues to shape his squad.