Valencia fan passes away after collapsing at Barcelona game
A man has passed away after he collapsed following Valencia's late equaliser against Barcelona at the Mestalla, the La Liga club confirmed.
Valencia have confirmed that a supporter has passed away after he collapsed celebrating their late equaliser against Barcelona on Saturday.
Santi Mina netted in the 86th minute to level proceedings at 1-1 against La Liga leaders Barca at the Mestalla, as new Valencia head coach Gary Neville watched on from the stands.
Reports after the match claimed that a fan had collapsed after the celebrations, and Valencia have now released a statement extending their condolences to the, as of yet unnamed, supporter's family.
The statement read: "Valencia were sad to learn of the death of a fan following the match at Mestalla on Saturday.
"The club wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased."
