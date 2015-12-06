Valencia fan passes away after collapsing at Barcelona game

Valencia have confirmed that a supporter has passed away after he collapsed celebrating their late equaliser against Barcelona on Saturday.

Santi Mina netted in the 86th minute to level proceedings at 1-1 against La Liga leaders Barca at the Mestalla, as new Valencia head coach Gary Neville watched on from the stands.

Reports after the match claimed that a fan had collapsed after the celebrations, and Valencia have now released a statement extending their condolences to the, as of yet unnamed, supporter's family.

The statement read: "Valencia were sad to learn of the death of a fan following the match at Mestalla on Saturday.

"The club wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased."