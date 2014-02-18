Valencia hit out at Rayo fixture rescheduling

Juan Antonio Pizzi's side were due to travel to Rayo at midday local time on March 2, but the Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) have switched the game so that it now will kick-off at 9pm.

A decision was made to move the game due to Villarreal's clash with Real Betis on the same day, but Valencia feel their needs were not considered before this call was made and are prepared to make a stand against the LFP as a result.

"Valencia lament the lack of consideration shown by the LFP and its president, Javier Tebas, to our club and our fans, who have organised a mass trip to the Vallecas stadium," read a statement published on the club's official website.

"Valencia understand that, once kick-off times have been set officially, only a major force should result in this timetable being modified.

"The club objects to times being modified to simply, as in the case in point, accommodate the agendas of authorities or homages to fans from third parties separate from Valencia CF or Rayo Vallecano.

"This opinion has been communicated by president Amadeo Salvo to the president of the LFP, without any rectification or preoccupation for the inconvenience caused to supporters of Valencia CF.

"The LFP, with their actions, have demonstrated a lack of sensitivity to Valencia CF and a lack of respect for the competition, its followers and supporters in general.

"Valencia CF will not participate in the LFP Assembly which takes place in Valencia on February 25, unless the LFP provide a rectification for recent events."