Valencia joins Everton on loan from West Ham

Everton have signed Ecuador striker Enner Valencia on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals West Ham with an option to make the move permanent.

Valencia joined West Ham in July 2014 after a World Cup in which he scored twice for Ecuador.

But he has failed to make the desired impact at West Ham, scoring just 10 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions.

He will hope for better fortunes at Everton, who have missed out on Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko, the France international set to join Tottenham.

Everton have been busy in the transfer window, Ronald Koeman adding to his squad with the captures of Yannick Bolasie, Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye, Maarten Stekelenburg and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.