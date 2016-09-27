Valencia keep Voro in charge for Atletico clash

Valencia have confirmed that Voro will remain in charge of the team for the visit of Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The 52-year-old is in his fourth spell as caretaker head coach at Mestalla following the sacking of Pako Ayestaran last week.

Voro has secured two wins in his two games in charge but stated following the 2-1 victory over Leganes that he expected a new head coach to be appointed this week.

However, despite claiming that the club had informed him that he would only lead the team for two matches, Voro will remain in charge for the clash with Diego Simeone's side.

"VCF chairwoman LayHoon Chan and sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch have notified VCF caretaker coach Voro that he will coach the team against Atletico de Madrid," a statement released via the club's official website confirmed.

Voro affirmed last weekend that he would relish the chance to take on the head coach role permanently.

"I was told that I'd be in charge for two games," he said. "My head isn't thinking about whether I'll be in charge against Atletico Madrid.

"I'm available to the club, but my priority is to continue as a delegate, although I'm proud the club can count on me right now and that I can help."

Former Villarreal boss Marcelino has been linked with the role, along with ex-Valencia star Ruben Baraja, who resigned as Elche coach in June.