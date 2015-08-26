Valencia lashes out at West Ham treatment

West Ham striker Enner Valencia believes the club has "forgotten" about him since picking up an injury.

The Ecuador international injured his leg during West Ham's UEFA Europa League clash with Astra Giurgiu on August 2 and was subsequently ruled out for three months.

However, Valencia – who scored four Premier League goals last season – claims to have been kept in the dark over his condition and accused the club of preventing him from seeking his own medical care.

"West Ham seem to have forgotten that I'm injured," he told Ecuadorian radio station La Deportiva.

"But they don't let me speak to another doctor. I don't understand why West Ham doctors are doing this to me.

"The truth is that West Ham have not been supporting me.

"I have tried to ask an external doctor but the doctor of West Ham doesn't want me to ask another doctor. It's my health we are talking about here.

"I have been injured for a month and I still don't know what the name of my injury is.

"I think I will have to ask a doctor to see me behind their backs. I have been thinking about going to an airport and getting out of London."