Valencia staying grounded, insists Alcacer

Alcacer, Jose Gaya and Sofiane Feghouli were all on target as Valencia accounted for newly promoted Cordoba 3-0 at the Estadio de Mestalla.

Nuno Espirito Santo's unbeaten Valencia pounced on Barcelona's slip-up at Malaga on Wednesday to join the Catalan club on 13 points after five rounds.

Valencia have won four of their opening five matches, but goalscorer Alcacer is refusing to look beyond Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad.

"The team is playing very well at the moment and knows what it wants in each game," Alcacer told reporters.

"We are creating chances and we are where we are for a reason.

"Our target since the arrival of the coach Nuno [Espirito Santo] has been perfection and while we are following that line we are not dreaming of being at the top but concentrating on each match."