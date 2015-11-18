Valencia upbeat after latest injury setback

Enner Valencia feared another lengthy spell on the sidelines after hurting his ankle against Everton, but is now determined to get back and make an impact on West Ham's season.

The forward has already missed three months of the campaign after damaging both his right knee and ankle during a Europa League qualifying fixture against Astra Giurgiu.

Having made just two appearances so far, Valencia then lasted just 20 minutes of his comeback against Everton at Upton Park.

Sent on as a replacement for the injured Dimitri Payet, the Ecuador international had to be taken off himself due to an ankle problem. However, a visit to see a specialist has revealed he should be back in action at the start of 2016.

"I was worried when the injury happened. When I clashed with the Everton player I feared it might be the same problem [as before] but it wasn't, it was a minor ligament issue," Valencia told the club's official website.

"I’m following all the doctor’s advice and, despite wearing a boot, my aim is to get back as soon as possible.

"The first injury I suffered here was the first serious injury in my career, it was very tough but I was very impressed by how good the medical team are here.

"They do an amazing job and I was able to return three weeks earlier than expected. Now more than ever I need to put my faith in them, continue to work hard and hopefully not get many injuries in the future."