Vallecano to make charity donations from shirt sales

Rayo Vallecano are to make donations to various charities from the sales of a new away strip that includes a symbol in the fight against homophobia and pays tribute to other "unsung heroes".

Like many other teams across Europe, Vallecano had their kit launch for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

However, the Liga side's kit reveal had a difference as their navy blue away shirt will carry a stripe with six different colours - a resemblance to the adopted rainbow logo of international gay pride.

A donation of €7 from each sale will be made to charity.

"The club has sought this time to take another step in the social work of the recognition of the work of all those unsung heroes who struggle every day in our society," Vallecano said in a statement on their official website.

"To do this the away kit has honoured seven causes. In addition €7 will be delivered from each shirt to each of the associations chosen by the club to represent each cause."

The club have also released a third strip that is grey with a pink stripe to honour those that have been diagnosed with cancer.

Vallecano will donate €5 for each shirt sold to cancer charities.