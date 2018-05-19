Valverde content with domestic double in debut Barca season

Ernesto Valverde believes Barcelona should be content with their efforts in his maiden season at the helm of the club.

Barca have claimed a Copa del Rey and LaLiga double this season, but were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Roma in the quarter-finals.

Their record-breaking unbeaten run also came to an end in spectacular fashion last time out, as Levante claimed a remarkable 5-4 victory to end Barca's hopes of finishing their league campaign without defeat.

But Valverde, who arrived at Camp Nou from Athletic Bilbao in May 2017, is adamant the Blaugrana should be proud of their achievements.

"Some moments were good, some not so good, we lost one match in each competition until now," Valverde told reporters.

"The Champions League really hurt but we've learned from those games and we've had a really good final stretch to the season, winning two titles.

"Obviously, everyone wants to win everything, but you have to learn from your troubles and move on.

"Atletico Madrid didn't do well in the Champions League but won the Europa League; Real Madrid didn't do so well in LaLiga or the cup but they're in the final of the Champions League. We won the domestic double and we should be happy."

Barca end their season at Camp Nou against Real Sociedad on Sunday.