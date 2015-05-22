Valverde signs new Bilbao contract

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde has signed a new one-year deal with the Liga club.

Valverde took over for a second stint in charge of Bilbao back in 2013 and led the Basque club to fourth place as well as a spot in the UEFA Champions League in his first season back at the helm.

The 2014-15 campaign has not been as successful, with Bilbao sitting seventh in the league going into Saturday's final-day clash with Villarreal.

Bilbao were knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League and lost to Torino in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Despite those disappointments, Bilbao appear to be satisfied with Valverde, handing him a contract that will keep him at the club until the end of next season.