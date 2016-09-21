Van Aanholt dismisses concerns over heart

Sunderland full-back Patrick van Aanholt played down concerns he was battling a heart complaint.

Van Aanholt was named to start his side's visit to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday before being replaced shortly before kick-off.

It was later revealed the left-back was withdrawn after "medical advice from cardiologists".

However, Van Aanholt, a six-time Netherlands international, insists there are no concerns over his heart.

"I was indeed surprised, because there is really nothing to worry about," he told Voetbal International.

"I've been sick last week. I picked up a virus and that would have crept in my body, possibly even to my heart.

"We had to make a scan, but the scan is offered late or too late at the FA and therefore I had to sit in the stand.

"I felt nothing in my heart. I'm just fit."

Van Aanholt said he expected to play for Sunderland in the EFL Cup clash against QPR on Wednesday.