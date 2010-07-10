Van Bronckhorst convinced Dutch will prevail

Into their third World Cup final having lost in 1974 and 1978 to hosts West Germany and Argentina, Van Bronckhorst is determined the Dutch will finally bring home the trophy.

"I played enough finals in my career to know what it is about," he told a news conference on Saturday, "but finals you don't play, you win them, and with that attitude we will get on the pitch tomorrow... we all believe we can do it."

Van Bronckhorst revealed that the outstanding atmosphere in the Dutch squad had been a major factor in their recent success.

"If the relationship between players is good you all are willing to make that extra step for each other and that can make the difference," he told reporters.

"We all worked hard the last two years to create this and it would be great if we got rewarded for that tomorrow."

But 'Gio' not only has friends in his own team - he has close friends in the Spanish squad including Xavi and Carlos Puyol, from his four-year spell at Barcelona.

During the tournament they had been in touch and wished each other good luck for every match.

"But tomorrow it will be special. It doesn't happen too often that you play a World Cup final, and even when it is then against friends, it will be us who will win the trophy," he added.

"I have dreamed about lifting the trophy, as a kid I started watching all the World Cups and only a few have that moment of receiving and lifting it, like Maradona, Dunga and Cafu.

"It would be great for me but for sure for the whole team to clinch the cup," added the midfielder who retires as a player after Sunday's showdown.

