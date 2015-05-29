Van Bronckhorst positive about Feyenoord future

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is confident Feyenoord can make up for a disappointing season during his first full campaign in charge.

The former Netherlands international was initially due to take over at De Kuip from the start of next season, but assumed charge on May 17 following Fred Rutten's early departure ahead of the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

Despite losing out to Heerenveen over two legs, club great Van Bronckhorst signed a two-year contract on Thursday and is confident about making progress next term.

"When you begin your career as a coach, you always think about certain goals and dreams. Naturally, becoming head coach of Feyenoord was one of them," the former Netherlands international explained.

"Now the season is over, it is important to get enough rest, so after the holiday the players and the staff can make a fresh start.

"For me, my first year as head coach is a great challenge, one I'm already really looking forward to.

"This season unfortunately did not end the way that we wanted it to.

"However, the past week has given me a lot of confidence and energy for the new season, especially since there was a team that gave their all and did not give up."