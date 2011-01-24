Van der Vaart backs Van Bommel move

Bayern Munich captain Van Bommel is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and, while it was thought that he would see out his contract at the Allianz Arena, rumours have circulated that the former Barcelona player is a target for a number of clubs including Spurs, Wolfsburg and AC Milan during the transfer window.

The 33-year-old, who starred alongside Van der Vaart in the Netherlands' road to the 2010 World Cup Final, is believed to be keen on playing Champions League football next season. And Van der Vaart believes Van Bommel would make Harry Redknapp's side a better team.

“Mark is a super player with lots of experience that would help the younger players in the Tottenham team,” he said.

“The club wants to make the next step, to reach the level of our local rivals Arsenal.

“Tottenham are already close to getting there but Mark can help us even further. I think that is possible. Also every club could use good players.”

It is thought that Spurs may wait until the summer to get their man, although Bayern are interested in offloading their captain in January with the knowledge that he will leave for nothing if a deal isn’t agreed.

However, Spurs are not the only Premier League side chasing the midfielder, with the player's agent admitting that Liverpool have also expressed an interest.

“I know about Liverpool’s interest, but other offers are currently more interesting,” Mino Raiola told Bild.

“I cannot guarantee 100 percent that he will stay, but there is no rush with negotiations. I just have to do a good job.

“I have got to find Mark the perfect club and we still have enough time for that.”

By Matt Maltby