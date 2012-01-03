Van der Vaart cools Tottenham exit talk

Reports had recently suggested that Serie A giants AC Milan had been lining up a move for the Dutch playmaker.

However, while Van der Vaart is aware of the speculation surrounding his future, he insists he does not want to leave the club in the midst of a serious title challenge.

"It's not true that I could be leaving in January," explained Van der Vaart.

"Of course there are rumours when you are third in the table and you play good football.

"People are always going to look and they are interested in the players of Tottenham, but this season nobody wants to leave - we are close to something special.

"Of course I want to stay here. Everybody feels that we have a great team and it is really fun to play here - we have big players, experienced players and [manager] Harry [Redknapp] is doing a great job.

"Sometimes you can have a little problem with the manager, but you talk to each other and everything is fine.

"Harry is doing an amazing job at Spurs and this season it feels that something more can happen."

The former Real Madrid and Hamburg ace has started the season in a rich vein of form, with his seven Premier League goals propelling Spurs up to third in the table.



ByBen McAleer