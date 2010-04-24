Van der Vaart out with thigh injury

Van der Vaart, who was replaced by Raul after a quarter of an hour of Real's 2-1 victory at the Romareda, is an important part of the Dutch team that will compete at the World Cup in South Africa starting in June.

Real did not say how long he would be sidelined or whether he would be available for any of their remaining four league matches.

